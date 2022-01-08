Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.18

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 7183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

