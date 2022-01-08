Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of BCUCF opened at $73.00 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.