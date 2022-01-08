Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BCUCF opened at $73.00 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

