Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $195.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

