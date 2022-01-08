Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 468 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,754,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.88.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $663.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

