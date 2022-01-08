Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.