Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $889,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.