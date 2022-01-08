Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

