Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average is $191.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

