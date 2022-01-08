Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $224.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.