Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.30

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 23074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

