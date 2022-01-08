Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.30

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 23074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

