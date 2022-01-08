Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40. 171,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,214,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.