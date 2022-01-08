Bytom Price Down 14.7% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00315828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004094 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,726,193,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,387,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

