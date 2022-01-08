Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Lowered to $70.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. Cabot has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

