Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $166.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

