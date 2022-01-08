Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,673 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.54.

CDNS opened at $166.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.