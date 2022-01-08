CaixaPay Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00077779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.81 or 0.07370478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.73 or 0.99923437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00070974 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006986 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

