California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CWT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

