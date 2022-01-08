Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,686. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

