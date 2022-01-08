Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,589 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 61.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $10.21 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.