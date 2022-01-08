Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

