Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $933,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

