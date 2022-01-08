Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

