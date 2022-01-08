Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.71.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$59.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,031.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

