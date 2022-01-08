Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.13

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 20866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

