Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $33,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $663.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $745.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

