Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $31.55 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.79% of SailPoint Technologies worth $31,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

