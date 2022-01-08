Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $39.56 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,668,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $446.75 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.57 and its 200 day moving average is $443.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.