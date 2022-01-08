Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $495,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.