Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 346,116 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,116 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $47,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

