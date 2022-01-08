Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 44,061 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $115,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $219.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

