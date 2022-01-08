Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $24,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,460,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $126.70 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,408 shares of company stock worth $18,689,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

