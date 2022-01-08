Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 5,050 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

