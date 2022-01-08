Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

OTCMKTS ENDTF traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.45 and a 52 week high of C$10.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

