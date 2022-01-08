Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.