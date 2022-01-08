Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 1.5%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 62,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 58,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

