Capital One Financial Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.