Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.