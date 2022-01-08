CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.