CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $660.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.94. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.