CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Williams Industrial Services Group worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 million, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

