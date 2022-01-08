CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $24.78 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,506,268 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 68,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 308,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

NYSE:GE opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.