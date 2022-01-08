CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,703 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 415,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

