CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Trading 61.2% Higher

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) traded up 61.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.