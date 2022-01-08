Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,144 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Truist increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.82.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.