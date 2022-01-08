Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,015 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

