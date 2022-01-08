Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives €18.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($20.75).

CA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EPA CA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.36 ($20.86). The company had a trading volume of 4,538,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a one year high of €23.68 ($26.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.95.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

