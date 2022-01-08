Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

