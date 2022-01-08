Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $202.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

