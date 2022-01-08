CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

